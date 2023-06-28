2023 SkillsUSA National Collision Repair, Automotive Refinish and Damage Appraisal Medalists Announced

The medalists at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Championship Competition that took place last week in Atlanta, Ga. have been announced.
The winners of the Collision Repair Technology competition were:
High School
- Gold:- Shane Webb – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC-Sentinel Campus – Tiffin, OH
- Silver:- Lucas Lynch – Southwestern Community College – Creston, IA
- Bronze:- Cody Strong – Career Center of Southern Illinois – Red Bud, IL
College
- Gold:- Brandon Nelson – Southeast Technical Institute – Sioux Falls, SD
- Silver:- Seth Christmas – Utah Valley University – Orem, UT
- Bronze:- Winferd Vermillion – Collin College – Frisco, TX
The winners of the Automotive Refinishing Technology competition were:
High School
- Gold: Lily Williams – NorthEast Arkansas Career and Technical Center – Jonesboro, AR
- Silver: Aleah Sauder – Marengo Community High School – Marengo, IL
- Bronze: Madysen Smith – Dauphin County AVTS – Harrisburg, PA
College
- Gold:- Elias Domingo – Athens Technical College – Athens, GA
- Silver:- Bryce Kunkel – Warren Occupational Tech Center – Lakewood, CO
- Bronze:- Charles Moake – Utah Valley University – Orem, UT
The winners of the Collision Damage Appraisal competition were:
High School
- Gold:- Joshua Mangum – Dubiski Career High School – Grand Prairie, TX
- Silver:- Rhett Hylton – Spotsylvania Career & Technical Center – Spotsylvania, VA
- Bronze:- Caden Starr – Washburn Tech – Topeka, KS
College
- Gold:- Lauren Lewis – Guilford Tech Community College – Jamestown, NC
- Silver:- Jesse Manuel – Aims Community College-Windsor – Greeley, CO
- Bronze:- Joseph Lytle – Metropolitan Community College – Omaha, NE
