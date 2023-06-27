Michael Humphreys Confirmed as Commissioner of Pennsylvania Insurance Department

On June 26, the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously confirmed Michael Humphreys to serve as Insurance Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID). Governor Josh Shapiro nominated Humphreys, who previously served as Acting Insurance Commissioner under Governor Tom Wolf.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth as Insurance Commissioner under Governor Shapiro’s dedicated leadership,” said Commissioner Humphreys. “Governor Shapiro is leading the charge on holding insurers accountable and ensuring that insurance is affordable and effective for all, and I look forward to carrying out his vision of an industry that works for every Pennsylvanian.”

When nominated by Governor