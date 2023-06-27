Lordstown Motors Files For Bankruptcy, Sues Partner Foxconn

Files lawsuit against Foxconn that alleges fraud and repeated contractual breaches.

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE), and it was filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to begin a strategic restructuring process and a lawsuit again its strategic partner the iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. The company is seeking a buyer for its Endurance all-electric pickup truck.

Lordstown today filed litigation against global technology company Hon Hai Technology Group (TWSE: 2317; LSE:HHPD) and some of its affiliates, including Foxconn Ventures Pte. Ltd. in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Lordstown Motors filing alleges fraud and Foxconn’s