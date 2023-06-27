CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lordstown Motors Files For Bankruptcy, Sues Partner Foxconn

Lordstown Motors Files For Bankruptcy, Sues Partner Foxconn

By Leave a Comment

Files lawsuit against Foxconn that alleges fraud and repeated contractual breaches.

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE), and it was filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to begin a strategic restructuring process and a lawsuit again its strategic partner the iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. The company is seeking a buyer for its Endurance all-electric pickup truck.

Lordstown today filed litigation against global technology company Hon Hai Technology Group (TWSE: 2317; LSE:HHPD) and some of its affiliates, including Foxconn Ventures Pte. Ltd. in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Lordstown Motors filing alleges fraud and Foxconn’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey