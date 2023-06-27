I-CAR Announces Education Program at SEMA

Online registration is now open for numerous classroom training opportunities.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced its participation at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in 2023 in Las Vegas on October 31 through November 3. With a commitment to advancing collision repair knowledge and skills to car lovers and enthusiasts, I-CAR is set to deliver the following courses as part of SEMA’s Education Program:

MIG Welding Technology & Applications

MIG Welding Technology & Applications Color Theory Applications for Painting Vehicles

Electric Vehicle (EV) Overview & Consideration

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Overview & Considerations

As a not-for-profit organization and the