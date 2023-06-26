U.S. Auto Sales Projected to Increase Over 22% in June Compared to Last year

Growth continues for third consecutive month.

Total new-vehicle sales for June 2023, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1,381,200 units, a 22.6% increase from June 2022, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. June 2023 has 26 selling days, the same as June 2022.

New-vehicle total sales in Q2 2023 are projected to reach 4,116,600 units, an 18.2% increase from Q2 2022 on the same number of selling days. New-vehicle total sales for the first half of 2023 are projected to reach 7,687,900 units, a 13.6% increase from the first half of 2022 on