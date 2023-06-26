Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert Named Midwest Entrepreneur Of The Year

Crash Champions announced that founder and CEO Matt Ebert has been named by Ernst & Young, LLP (EY US) as a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest Award. The announcement was made during a special ceremony hosted on June 21, in Chicago.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent and most competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies across the world. Ebert was named one of 35 finalists in May, and as a winner of the Midwest region, now moves on to compete and be recognized at the Entrepreneur of the Year