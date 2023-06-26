1Collision Holds ADAS & EV Education Event at I-CAR Chicago Technical Center

1Collision and the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) partnered for an education-focused event at the Chicago Technical Center in June to bring focus to the latest technology impacting collision repair shops today, ADAS-equipped vehicles and electric vehicles (EV).

1Collision collaborated with I-CAR so their facility owners and partners could see first-hand how a location should prepare or improve upon ADAS and EV-related services inside I-CAR’s ADAS and EV labs.

A full day complete with multiple facility tours, an in-depth technical information presentation from Bud Center, Director of Technical Products & Curriculum Development, and presentations from Greg Peeters, CEO