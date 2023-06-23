New California Bureau of Automotive Repair Citation and Fine Program Begins July 1

Under the new California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) Citation and Fine Program, beginning July 1, 2023, the BAR will be able to issue citations and fines to automotive repair dealers (ARDs) for violations of the Automotive Repair Act, with fines potentially reaching up to $5,000 per violation.

The Automotive Service Councils of California provided a summary of the key information about the program.

The ARD who receives a citation for violations has the option to file an appeal to have the citation reviewed by a three-member panel composed of one representative each from the BAR, the public and the