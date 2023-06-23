CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New California Bureau of Automotive Repair Citation and Fine Program Begins July 1

New California Bureau of Automotive Repair Citation and Fine Program Begins July 1

By Leave a Comment

Under the new California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) Citation and Fine Program, beginning July 1, 2023, the BAR will be able to issue citations and fines to automotive repair dealers (ARDs) for violations of the Automotive Repair Act, with fines potentially reaching up to $5,000 per violation.

Bureau of Automotive Repair logoThe Automotive Service Councils of California provided a summary of the key information about the program.

The ARD who receives a citation for violations has the option to file an appeal to have the citation reviewed by a three-member panel composed of one representative each from the BAR, the public and the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey