Classic Collision Acquires New Collision Repair Center in Minneapolis Market

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of the Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting Franchise of Richfield, Minn.

The Maaco Richfield Franchise was family owned and operated servicing Hennepin and surrounding counties for the past several years.

“I am excited to see Classic Collision take the business our team built to the next level by continuing to provide high quality repairs with excellent customer service,” stated Kari Kauffman former owner of Maaco Richfield Franchise.

“Maaco Richfield has been a valued collision center in Minneapolis area, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family. We will continue to