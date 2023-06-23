Alex Stapleton Joins Spanesi Americas

Spanesi Americas announced the addition of Alex Stapleton to add new services to the company’s growing training and technical departments as Customer Business Development Adviser.

Stapleton has been engaged in the collision repair industry for over a decade, including eight years of experience as the operator, and repair planner, and owner of a successful body shop.

Drawing upon his background in business management and marketing, Alex approaches the collision industry with a unique perspective: focusing not only on the technical aspects of repairs but also on opportunities to maximize