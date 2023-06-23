3M Resolves Claims by Public Water Suppliers over PFAS for $10.3 Billion

Provides funding for public water suppliers (PWS) nationwide that have detected PFAS in drinking water, as well as for eligible PWS that may detect PFAS at any level in the future.

3M (NYSE:MMM) has entered into a broad class resolution to support PFAS remediation for public water suppliers (PWS) that detect PFAS at any level or may do so in the future. This agreement will benefit U.S.-based PWS nationwide that provide drinking water to a vast majority of Americans. Subject to court approval, the agreement: