Quebec’s Industrial Alliance Auto and Home Insurance Selects Mitchell Claims Solutions

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that Industrial Alliance Auto and Home Insurance, Inc. (iAAH) has implemented its workflow management and collision damage appraisal solutions to help improve claims handling efficiency and accuracy.

The Quebec, Canada-based insurer, a subsidiary of iA Financial Group, was founded in 1973 and is a leading provider of auto, property, casualty and liability insurance. After careful consideration, iAAH chose Mitchell’s advanced technology solutions to help power its future claim’s ecosystem.

“Industrial Alliance Auto and Home Insurance is committed to simplifying the claims process and supporting our customers through every step,” said iAAH Vice President of