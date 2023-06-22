Hunter Engineering Offers 0% Summer Finance Promotion

Hunter Engineering announced a Summer Finance Promotion, effective June 19 through July 31.

Offered in partnership with GreatAmerica, the Hunter summer promotion includes a 0% interest rate for a term of 12 months, and a 3.9% rate for 24 months. Discounted rates are also available for 36-, 48- and 60-month terms.

The offers are available across all U.S. market segments with a $10,000 minimum order requirement. Canadian customers are encouraged to contact their local Hunter business consultant for information on similar deals.

The 2023 promotion also includes special discounted offers on demonstration equipment. Additionally, the purchase of a DAS 3000