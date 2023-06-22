CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in South Wales

Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in South Wales

By Leave a Comment

Four years ago Matthew Davies and Paul Gravell were working for a prominent South Wales collision repair center, today they are the latest ambitious business owners to join Fix Auto UK and will operate as Fix Auto Swansea West.

Fix Auto UK’s Business Development Manager Martin Willis (left) welcomes the latest new Franchise Partners Matthew Davies and Paul Gravell (right) to the network.

Having formed KillaShine during the height of the pandemic where they offered a one-car-in, one car-out proposition, the pair now employ 12 and are repairing up to 80 vehicles a month. However, both want to maintain their

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey