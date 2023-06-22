CollisionWeek

Consumer Sentiment Up Sharply in Preliminary June Results

Index up nearly 8% versus May, over 25% higher than June 2022.

According to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, consumer sentiment lifted 7.9% in June compared to the previous month, reaching its highest level in four months. The results reflect greater optimism as inflation eased and policymakers resolved the U.S. debt ceiling limit. The Consumer Sentiment Index, at 63.9, was 27.8% above June last year as record inflation and gas prices weighed on consumers.

Consumer sentiment is viewed as a leading indicator of economic activity and sharp declines have often preceded or happened during the early point of

