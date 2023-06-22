AkzoNobel Expands Kindig Partnership

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinish North America today announced the expansion of its partnership with Dave Kindig. Originating in November 2016, the partnership now expands to June 2027. In an exciting twist, Dave Kindig is now brand ambassador for AkzoNobel’s flagship Sikkens brand in North America in addition to the Modern Classikk by Kindig paint line.

“I’m really honored to be given the opportunity to continue as the face of Modern Classikk and now to represent its premium Sikkens line,” says Kindig. “Sikkens is the reason I fell in love with AkzoNobel paint in the first place,” he continues.

Launched in 2017, the Modern Classikk paint line is based on the Sikkens platform and has grown from an initial palette of 26 colors to 40 eye-catching colors with the same modern classikk vibe as Kindig himself.

AkzoNobel’s John Griffin, Regional Director, Automotive & Specialty Coatings – Americas, shares Kindig’s enthusiasm for the continuation of the partnership. “Everything about Dave Kindig exudes talent, quality and excellence,” Griffin says. “We are confident that continuing with him as spokesperson for our Modern Classikk and Sikkens brands will be mutually beneficial.”