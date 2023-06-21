Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Lower in First Half of June

Prices were down both on a monthly and yearly basis.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis decreased 3.2% from May in the first 15 days of June. The midmonth Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index dropped to 217.3, which was down 9.4% from the full month of June 2022. The seasonal adjustment contributed to some of the decline. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of June declined 2.6% compared to May, while the unadjusted price was down 9.1% year over year.
Generally, rising prices allow for more collision repair work to be performed prior
