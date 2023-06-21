Operative Talent Named Official Charity of the Triple Crown of Rodding

The Triple Crown of Rodding announced Operative Talent as its Official Charity for its 2023 event being held September 8-9 at the Nashville Superspeedway. Operative Talent is an educational initiative focused on attracting future talent to the thriving automotive industry.

Operative Talent brings a wealth of esteemed partners, including KTL Restorations, BASF, KC HiLiTES, Auto Metal Direct, Collision Repair Education Foundation, Petty Family Foundation, and In The Garage Media, who are all committed to raising awareness of the automotive industry’s diverse offerings and opportunities.

The Triple Crown of Rodding is already being recognized as one of the premier events in