Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Oklahoma

Car ADAS Solutions, a provider of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration technology and services, announced the addition of a new licensee, ADAS Calibration Centers located in Edmond, Okla. The facility was opened by Gary Wano, Jr., owner of GW & Son Auto Body in Oklahoma City, Okla, and his partners Dean Page, who owns Pro Dents paintless dent repair, as well as Grady Reece.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with an industry icon and someone who have given so much back to the industry,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “We helped Gary and his team