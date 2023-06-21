Autel Launching Training Academy at New York Headquarters

Autel will launch the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S.-headquarters in in Port Washington, N.Y., providing technicians and shop owners with hands-on one-day and two-day training courses. The first set of classes will be an intensive two-day course focusing on diagnostics, alignment, and ADAS calibrations. Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel ADAS calibration equipment.

The Academy’s first onsite training, scheduled for July 24 and 25 and will offer comprehensive education and instruction on ADAS calibration. The two-day, 16-hour course will provide students with a thorough understanding of the technology and functionality of these safety