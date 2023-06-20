Toyota Research Institute Unveils Generative AI Techniques for Vehicle Design

The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) today unveiled a generative artificial intelligence (AI) technique to amplify vehicle designers. Currently, designers can leverage publicly available text-to-image generative AI tools as an early step in their creative process. With TRI’s new technique, designers can add initial design sketches and engineering constraints into this process, cutting down the iterations needed to reconcile design and engineering considerations.

“Generative AI tools are often used as inspiration for designers, but cannot handle the complex engineering and safety considerations that go into actual car design,” said Avinash Balachandran, director of TRI’s Human Interactive Driving (HID) Division, whose team