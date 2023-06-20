Fix Auto UK Partners With AirPro Diagnostics for ADAS Calibration

Fix Auto UK has formed a partnership with AirPro Diagnostics to simplify and speed up Forward-Facing Camera (FFC) ADAS calibrations.

The partnership will initially bring into the UK AirPro’s AUGGIE mobile system that enables ADAS calibrations to be easily and swiftly completed outside of the workshop by any technician.

Ian Pugh, Fix Auto UK’s Managing Director who has been instrumental in developing the partnership, hailed