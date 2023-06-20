Empire Auto Parts Opens Florida Collision Repair Parts Distribution Center

Empire Auto Parts, LLC, the distributor of aftermarket collision repair parts for automotive repair shops, announces the opening of its 7th full-scale distribution center in the Central Florida region. The 188,000 sq. ft. facility in Orlando, Fla will bring Empire’s total location count to 35 facilities serving 23 contiguous states from Maine to Florida and Delaware to Arkansas.

“Empire’s rapid growth is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional quality, service and support to our customers, and we are thrilled to expand our unique product and service offerings to a market that shares our growth trajectory,” said Gary Scholl,