AASP/NJ Provided Collision Repair Shops with Guidance on Legal and Regulatory Issues During June 15 Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) brought members of the automotive industry together on June 15 at the Holiday Inn in Clark, NJ for an informative session entitled “Understanding the Laws and Regulations Governing Auto Repair and Auto Body Shops.”

“When push comes to shove, do you have what you need to protect yourself?” AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee asked the roomful of members and shop owners. “We are not attorneys and we aren’t here to give you legal advice. We are just here to provide you with some examples; what you do with them is completely