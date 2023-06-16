Survey Shows Consumers Desire Automated Safety over Self-Driving Technology

According to a spring 2023 S&P Global Mobility consumer survey, car buyers understand and want advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features that provide safer driving – and they expect them to be standard in new luxury and mainstream vehicles. But the same feelings do not apply when ADAS is applied to autonomous driving systems.

According to the survey, trust and familiarity remain barriers to car shoppers adopting autonomous driving technology. Put simply, as the amount of vehicle automation increases, consumer desire decreases.

Each of the five most-desired ADAS features improves safety. Blind spot warning ranks as the most desired feature,