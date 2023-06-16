CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Survey Shows Consumers Desire Automated Safety over Self-Driving Technology

Survey Shows Consumers Desire Automated Safety over Self-Driving Technology

By Leave a Comment

According to a spring 2023 S&P Global Mobility consumer survey, car buyers understand and want advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features that provide safer driving – and they expect them to be standard in new luxury and mainstream vehicles. But the same feelings do not apply when ADAS is applied to autonomous driving systems.

According to the survey, trust and familiarity remain barriers to car shoppers adopting autonomous driving technology. Put simply, as the amount of vehicle automation increases, consumer desire decreases.

Each of the five most-desired ADAS features improves safety. Blind spot warning ranks as the most desired feature,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey