Rhode Island Legislature Passes Bill Updating Unfair Claims Practices Act

Requires insurers to pay for documented OEM and paint manufacturer procedures, adds independent appraisal provision to settle disputed loss amounts. Clarifies direction to pay requirements for auto rentals.
The Rhode Island legislature passed a bill June 16 that amends several sections of the Rhode Island Unfair Claims Practices Act to address items such as payment for documented repair procedures and the timeliness of insurance company inspections of damaged vehicles. The legislation also adds a Chapter to the Rhode Island code that makes a provision for an independent appraisal process to settle disputes between insurance companies and collision repair facilities over
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.