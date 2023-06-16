PGW Auto Glass Acquires Duncan Systems Truck Glass Division

PGW Auto Glass, LLC announced that it has acquired the assets of Duncan Systems’ Truck Glass Division.

“This strategic move builds on our commitment to expand our product offering and range of solutions to the heavy truck segment,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass. “Duncan Systems’ Truck Glass Division has a strong reputation in the industry, and we are excited to welcome their esteemed customer base into the PGW Auto Glass family. As our industry continues to advance and become more complex, the Duncan Systems acquisition complements our core vision to be the preferred provider of vehicle glass