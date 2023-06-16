Allstate Announces April Implemented Auto Rate Increases of 9.3% Across 15 Locations

Rate increases since the beginning of the year expected to raise written premiums by $1.28 billion.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that during the month of May, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases were of 9.3% across 15 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 1.6%.

“Allstate continued to implement significant auto insurance rate actions as part of our comprehensive plan to improve profitability. Since the beginning of the year, rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance have resulted in a premium impact of 4.9%, which are expected to raise annualized written premiums by approximately $1.28 billion,”