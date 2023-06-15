Twelve High School Automotive Programs Among Finalists for $1.5 Million in Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Cash Prizes

Fifty U.S. public high school skilled trades teachers were named as finalists on June 13 for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. The finalists include 12 automotive programs across the U.S. A total of $1.5 million in cash prizes will be awarded in October, when the field is narrowed down to 25 winners.

More than 1,000 applications were received this year, representing a 31 percent increase over the 769 who applied in 2022. This year, the total amount of cash prizes increased from $1.25 million to $1.5 million and the number of winners will increase from