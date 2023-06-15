Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Grew 14% in May

Total personal auto policies in force exceeded 19.6 million.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 19,666,500 in May, an increase of 14% from 17,200,000 in May 2022. Agency personal auto insurance policies were 8,423,200, up 10% from May 2022 and direct policies in force were 11,243,300, up 18% compared to 2022.

Over all its lines of business, Progressive reported $4.321 billion in net premiums written during the month, up 16 percent from $3.724 billion in May 2022. Year-to-date, net written premiums were $23.482 billion, up 22% from $20.181 billion in 2022.

