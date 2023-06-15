Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 8.1% in 2023, Reach $574 Billion in 2026

Automotive aftermarket industry with 9.7% growth rate in 2022, exceeding projections and demonstrating continued stable growth year over year.

The Auto Care Association today released its 2024 Auto Care Factbook and the 2024 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual.

According to the association, the auto care industry exceeded expectations in 2022. Even in the face of looming recession concerns and supply chain challenges, the automotive aftermarket grew by 9.7% in 2022 – surpassing the previous year’s projections of 8.8%. Substantial growth is expected in 2023 (8.1%), followed by steady and sustainable growth from 2024-2026 (3.5%-4.0%). The automotive aftermarket is