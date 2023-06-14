SEMA Show to Include Expanded Education Program

As part of SEMA’s initiative to create a more robust career- and professional-development program year-round, the 2023 SEMA Show will feature a fully customizable hands-on education program that focuses on leadership and skill development, networking, exploration of emerging trends, and industry best practices. Attendees will be able to use this year’s program to jump-start and create a comprehensive year-long educational program.

“We want to support our attendees by offering a customizable learning journey for skill development and competency-based education inclusive of the Show and throughout the rest of the year,” said Pamela Brown-Matthis, SEMA Director of Education. “Our goal is