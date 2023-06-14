NHTSA Says Vehicle Manufacturers Must Comply with Federal Safety Law When Providing Access to Vehicles Telematics Systems

Safety regulator says it supports a consumer’s right to choose where to have vehicles repaired, but reiterates statement from 2020 that “open” telematics access to vehicle systems in Massachusetts law poses safety concerns.

In a letter to legal counsel at over 20 vehicle manufacturers yesterday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reminded the manufacturers they must comply with the federal Safety Act that the regulator said preempts Massachusetts Data Access Law providing “open remote access to vehicle telematics” that was approved by voters in 2020.

According to the letter, “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is sending