High Definition Vehicle Insurance Announces New In-House Claims Organization, Expands into Oklahoma Trucking Insurance Market

High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a commercial auto insurance provider, announced it will now process claims in-house to deliver a more streamlined, efficient and customer-focused experience. The company also launched its insurance products for commercial trucking fleets in Oklahoma, for policies effective beginning July 1.

“HDVI understands the significant impact claims processing times can have on fleets,” said Karla Ferguson, director of claims. “An efficient claims process ensures damaged vehicles are repaired or replaced promptly, minimizes downtime, and reduces the financial burden by providing timely reimbursement for repairs, medical expenses, or property damages.”

Ferguson leads a best-in-class claims team with