CAWA Announces Scholarship Winners

CAWA, the non-profit trade association representing automotive parts manufacturers, jobbers, warehouse distributors, retailers and program groups, announced the recipients of its 2023 scholarship awards. CAWA provided over $13,250 in scholarships this year to thirteen individuals. Furthermore, each student will receive a $300 tool gift certificate compliments of CAWA member All Trade Tools. “Once again, CAWA is proud to assist these young people in pursuing their education and careers in the auto care industry”, said Rodney Pierini, President and CEO, in announcing the awards.

Recipients of this year’s scholarships are: