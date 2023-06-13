Survey Shows Younger Generations More Tolerant of Insurance Fraud

A significant number of Americans aged 45 and younger show a high level of tolerance for insurance fraud – even feeling envious of those who commit it – according to a new survey of insurance consumers by Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.

The study analyzes how American consumers view insurance fraud and insurance crime and delves into the psychology of insurance fraud to understand the motivations and justification for the crime derived from in-depth interviews with those convicted of insurance fraud.

“This study should sound the alarm for insurers, consumer activists, regulators, and legislators on the state