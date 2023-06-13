CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Group Acquires Texas Auto Glass Company

Safelite Group Acquires Texas Auto Glass Company

By Leave a Comment

The Safelite Group, the vehicle glass services and recalibration company and owner of Safelite AutoGlass, announced today the acquisition of the auto glass assets of Advanced Auto Glass operating in Weatherford, Texas. The transaction was completed on Friday, June 9.

Safelite Group logo“It’s an honor to have new team members join our Safelite family and help us provide the quality service our customers expect,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “With even more opportunities to support the local communities where our people live and work, we look forward to hearing what’s important to our new team members and supporting them as

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey