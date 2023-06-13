Safelite Group Acquires Texas Auto Glass Company

The Safelite Group, the vehicle glass services and recalibration company and owner of Safelite AutoGlass, announced today the acquisition of the auto glass assets of Advanced Auto Glass operating in Weatherford, Texas. The transaction was completed on Friday, June 9.

“It’s an honor to have new team members join our Safelite family and help us provide the quality service our customers expect,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “With even more opportunities to support the local communities where our people live and work, we look forward to hearing what’s important to our new team members and supporting them as