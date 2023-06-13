Randy Kobat Named President at Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand, a division of Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Randy Kobat has joined the company as President. Randy brings a wealth of executive leadership expertise to the company, including sales management, product innovation, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, operations, and strategy development.

Before joining Repair OnDemand, Randy spent nine years at Cox Automotive, leading a portfolio of businesses, including vAuto, Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer, HomeNet, and Dealertrack DMS. During his tenure, he delivered unprecedented growth, including multiplying revenue 5x at vAuto and creating the market-leading inventory management software solution and the strongest brand