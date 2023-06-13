Crash Champions Sponsoring 8 Collision Repair Students at Illinois College

The Collision Engineering Program (CEP) announced a new partnership with Crash Champions to sponsor eight CEP students from College of Lake County (CLC) in Grayslake, Ill. Using the apprenticeship model founded by Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Ranken Technical College, CEP students will apprentice at local Crash Champions repair centers throughout their two-year program, working alongside and learning from professional mentors in the industry.

As part of CEP’s emphasis on collaboration between schools and industry, students gain real-world experience from the very beginning of their program with eight-week rotations between lab or classroom instruction and apprenticeships at local collision repair centers.