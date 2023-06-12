Collision Repair Education Foundation Celebrates $240,000 I-CAR Donation and Volunteer Committees Support for Collision Repair Schools

Foundation honored 20 local committees’ fundraising efforts to support local school education programs.

During I-CAR’s recent Zone Meetings, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) honored 20 I-CAR Committees for their dedication to the industry’s future in 2022 and their outstanding local fundraising efforts to support collision school programs. CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode attended all three events to recognize each committee that held a fundraiser event in their local market to benefit local schools and also to accept I-CAR’s 2022 donation, a check for $240,000.

Since the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) was founded in 1991, the organization has worked closely with I-CAR to support collision repair educational programs, schools and students, to create qualified, entry-level employees and to connect them with an array of career opportunities. I-CAR and its team champions CREF’s efforts in a number of ways, including through the avid work of I-CAR’s Volunteers and Committees which support the Foundation’s initiatives by engaging with schools, coordinating local fundraisers, sponsoring uniforms and more to benefit their local collision school programs.

“Among CREF’s many initiatives to support collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities, the Foundation also works directly with entities like I-CAR to facilitate the industry’s generosity. I-CAR – both through the work of its direct staff team and through the volunteer work of its committees which are comprised of professionals from across the industry – is incredibly generous,” said Eckenrode. “There are a lot of ways to make a difference including through volunteering of time, talents and donations. The I-CAR committees do all three of these things incredibly well through fundraisers as well as working directly with the schools and the students, and we’re grateful for the individuals who are dedicated to making a difference as well as the employers that support and encourage them when they volunteer their time to these efforts.

“The 2023 I-CAR Zone Meetings were a great success that brought industry professionals together to share knowledge, build connections and highlight the value of collaboration and community in the collision repair industry,” Eckenrode added. “CREF is proud to be a part of such a supportive and dedicated community!”

Each committee honored by CREF for their efforts in 2022 received a unique bowling pin which was repaired, designed and painted by collision students around the country for use as recognition awards. During each meeting, CREF also had the chance to engage with local I-CAR volunteers through a break-out session.

“This was a great opportunity to provide an update on CREF activities and showcase opportunities where the I-CAR Committees can further assist students by ensuring their local schools are applying for CREF’s school grant and student scholarships,” Eckenrode recalled. “It also allowed committees to interact with each other to share tips and tricks on getting local schools engaged in their regions.”

I-CAR believes that local engagement with schools and students is so important that many of their committee goals are related to these efforts. Committees are encouraged to get involved with school advisory boards, host or attend a local career fair, and collaborate with CREF to hold a fundraising event to benefit a local school.

“As sister organizations, I-CAR takes support for CREF seriously,” says I-CAR CEO and President John S. Van Alstyne. “Not only do we provide daily back-office support for CREF, our Committees and Field Managers are very focused on raising the bar with schools, connecting them with CREF to drive improvement initiatives, and ultimately helping to place students in productive jobs especially with repair facilities. With our most recent donation, which we make annually on behalf the industry based on industry training activity with I-CAR, I-CAR has now donated nearly $2.1 million to CREF on the industry’s behalf since this donation program was put in place in 2012. The work we do together is making a difference for the industry, and we plan to do more in the coming years as our Talent Programming initiatives come to life.”

On February 24, during the I-CAR Western Zone Meeting in Phoenix, AZ, CREF honored two committees that have made a significant impact on the future generation of collision repair professionals.

Minnesota I-CAR Committee

Phoenix, AZ I-CAR Committee

The I-CAR Eastern Zone Meeting took place on March 24 in Charlotte, NC with eight I-CAR committees receiving recognition for their efforts to support collision schools and students.

Albany, NY I-CAR Committee

Atlanta, GA I-CAR Committee

Baltimore, MD I-CAR Committee

Broward County, FL I-CAR Committee

Greater Philadelphia, PA I-CAR Committee

Knoxville, TN I-CAR Committee

Palm Beach, FL I-CAR Committee

Providence, RI I-CAR Committee

During the weekend of May 5, the I-CAR Central Zone Meeting took place in St. Louis, MO where CREF recognized 10 committees:

Columbus, OH I-CAR Committee

Fox Valley, WI I-CAR Committee

Houston, TX I-CAR Committee

Indianapolis, IN I-CAR Committee

Milwaukee, WI I-CAR Committee

Madison, WI I-CAR Committee

Northeast IN I-CAR Committee

Northwest IN I-CAR Committee

Southern IN I-CAR Committee

Louis, MO I-CAR Committee

