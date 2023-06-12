CIECA June 29 CIECA Webinar Features AirPro Diagnostics’ Chuck Olsen on The Future Digital Landscape

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA Webinar, The Future Digital Landscape, is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The one-hour webinar will feature Chuck Olsen, Sr. VP Operations & Automotive Technology at AirPro Diagnostics.

During the live broadcast, Olsen will discuss new technologies the collision industry is currently learning about, what stakeholders can expect to see in the near and extended future and how it may impact businesses.

Olsen recommends that the industry embrace “blue-sky thinking.”

“It’s time to share what may seem impossible and create visions that drive innovations