BASF Accepting Submissions for 2024 R-M Calendar

BASF announced it is collecting submissions to compete for a spot in the 2024 R-M calendar that will be distributed to collision repair shops and car enthusiasts across the US and Canada. Photos of vehicles painted with R-M products can be submitted online until July 3.
Winners will be notified during the month of August. Photos containing watermarks, logos or other added elements will not be accepted.
