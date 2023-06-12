CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / BASF Accepting Submissions for 2024 R-M Calendar

BASF Accepting Submissions for 2024 R-M Calendar

By Leave a Comment

BASF announced it is collecting submissions to compete for a spot in the 2024 R-M calendar that will be distributed to collision repair shops and car enthusiasts across the US and Canada. Photos of vehicles painted with R-M products can be submitted online until July 3.

Winners will be notified during the month of August. Photos containing watermarks, logos or other added elements will not be accepted.

 

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey