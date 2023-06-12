Aviva Canada Opens AutoCare Centre in Toronto

Will open additional collision repair facilities with partners in Ontario and Alberta by the end of year.

Aviva Canada announced the launch of Aviva AutoCare Centres. The first facility opened its doors at 170 Toryork Dr. in Toronto June 5, with more to open in the Greater Toronto Area and Alberta by the end of the year.

The insurer said it was partnering with its preferred vendors to open Aviva AutoCare Centres, designed with our values of offering customers the best possible care – focused on ensuring convenience, speed, and service quality.

When an Aviva customer has an accident, they