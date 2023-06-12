CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Questions State Department of Banking and Insurance Role in Consumer Protection, Asks Repairers to Share Concerning Stories

AASP/NJ Questions State Department of Banking and Insurance Role in Consumer Protection, Asks Repairers to Share Concerning Stories

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is questioning the role of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (DOBI) which is supposed to regulate the insurance industry and protect consumers given the amount of insurance company abuse experienced by its members..

AASP-NJ logoA recent article in New Jersey Automotive, the official publication of AASP/NJ, includes insight from an attorney who has interacted with DOBI on behalf of numerous clients. He shares his concerns that DOBI did not appear to have “non-neutrality” between consumers and insurers when complaints were brought forth. He found DOBI displayed a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey