AASP/NJ Questions State Department of Banking and Insurance Role in Consumer Protection, Asks Repairers to Share Concerning Stories

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is questioning the role of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (DOBI) which is supposed to regulate the insurance industry and protect consumers given the amount of insurance company abuse experienced by its members..

A recent article in New Jersey Automotive, the official publication of AASP/NJ, includes insight from an attorney who has interacted with DOBI on behalf of numerous clients. He shares his concerns that DOBI did not appear to have “non-neutrality” between consumers and insurers when complaints were brought forth. He found DOBI displayed a