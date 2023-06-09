Mercedes-Benz Receives First California Certification for Production Vehicle SAE Level 3 Conditionally Automated Driving

CollisionWeek

Mercedes‑Benz announced that its DRIVE PILOT system for SAE Level 3 conditionally automated driving received certification from California state authorities. With this milestone Mercedes-Benz is the first car manufacturer with authorization to introduce such a SAE Level 3 system in a standard-production vehicle for use on public freeways in the most populous state in the United States. DRIVE PILOT will be available in the U.S. market as an option for model year 2024 Mercedes‑Benz S-Class and EQS Sedan models, with the first cars delivered to customers in late 2023.

The state of Nevada already confirmed the compliance of the system

