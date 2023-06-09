Collision Repair Industry Production Sets New Record in April

Total employment and number of women employed also new records.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary April collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up on a year-over-year basis to new record levels

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in April was up 6.8% compared to April 2022.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory workers employed each month, was 8.4 million hours in April,