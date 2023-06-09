CollisionWeek

Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions Joins Refinish Distributors Alliance

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced the addition of Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions, owned by Bruce Carson, that operates three locations in Roseville and St. Cloud, Minn. and Little Rock, Ark. They are a single line Axalta distributor and are looking forward to their continual growth with RDA.

Carson began his career as Badger Paint, a wagon jobber, in the summer of 1986. His team grew to 8 locations serving 4 states when they sold to a national consolidator in May 2001.

In June 2011, Bruce opened Blue Rock Refinishing Solutions. With his two children Andrea Ossowski and Nick Carson

