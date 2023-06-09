asTech Announces All-In-One Diagnostics, Calibrations, and Programming Solution

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced the upcoming release of the new asTech All-In-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations, and programming to simplify the repair process.

The asTech All-In-One is a comprehensive tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that’s enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM-Compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

The asTech All-In-One provides comprehensive OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD, K-Line, and secure gateway protocols.

“The All-In-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote