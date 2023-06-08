Uni-Select Receives Investment Canada Act Approval for its Acquisition by LKQ

CollisionWeek

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) announced the receipt of the required approval under the Investment Canada Act in connection with its acquisition by LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The previously announced plan under the provisions of the Québec Business Corporations Act involves Uni-Select, LKQ Corporation and 9485-4692 Québec Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation.

Uni-Select logoIn February, LKQ and Uni-Select, the parent of FinishMaster, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for LKQ to acquire all of Uni-Select’s issued and outstanding shares for CA$48.00 ($35.41) per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately CA$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

In May,

