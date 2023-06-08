Interview: Jason Moseley, CEO of IBIS

Moseley details collision repair industry trends examined at International Bodyshop Industry Symposium events in the U.S. and around the world.

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS), founded 23 years ago, has grown from a single global conference held annually in Europe to include five additional regional events that providing a unique international perspective on the industry and networking platform for those taking part. IBIS brings together collision repair operators, insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, and associated businesses to examine future trends and opportunities as well as innovative solutions to industry challenges.

In our video interview embedded below, Jason Moseley, CEO of